Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Information Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:III opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Information Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Information Services Group by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 113,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.