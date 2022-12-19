Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Information Services Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:III opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $7.89.
Information Services Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
See Also
