Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Down 11.6% in November

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,730,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 37,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 86.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 136,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,013,612. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

