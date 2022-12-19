Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Investec raised Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.06.

Infosys Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of INFY opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after buying an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after buying an additional 9,539,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,242,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

