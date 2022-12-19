Insider Buying: Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Buys $13,360.00 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $13,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 321,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,078.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airgain Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Airgain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Airgain to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Airgain by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 796,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 510,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Airgain by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.