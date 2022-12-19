Insider Buying: Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Director Buys $13,360.00 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $13,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 321,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,078.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Airgain Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Airgain to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airgain (AIRG)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.