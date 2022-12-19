Insider Buying: Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Acquires £16,061.76 in Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Rating) insider Michael Edward Davie acquired 30,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £16,061.76 ($19,705.26).

Gelion Price Performance

Shares of LON GELN opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.62) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £54.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. Gelion plc has a 52-week low of GBX 49.02 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 190 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.48 and a quick ratio of 22.26.

Get Gelion alerts:

About Gelion

(Get Rating)

See Also

Gelion plc engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers zinc-bromide batteries under the Endure name. Its products are used in various applications, which include industrial light towers, solar and wind farms, desalination plants, mining pumps, passenger and heavy vehicles, electric buses and trains, and irrigation systems and other agricultural applications, as well as used by commercial and industrial enterprises and grid operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Gelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.