Insider Buying: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Buys 7,783 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,976.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,304,525 shares in the company, valued at $18,943,195.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Harborne bought 1,002 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,076.12.
- On Thursday, December 8th, Christopher Harborne purchased 2,288 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $18,876.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Christopher Harborne acquired 13,675 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,075.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Christopher Harborne bought 18,914 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,226.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Harborne purchased 25,312 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,554.88.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Christopher Harborne acquired 20,711 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $184,742.12.
Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance
Shares of ISSC traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,425. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.87. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.