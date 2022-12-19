Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells 11,161 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $159,244.80.

NYSE BE traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,043. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,785,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

