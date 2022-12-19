Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Sells 11,161 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $245,430.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,132.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $159,244.80.
Bloom Energy Stock Down 5.6 %
NYSE BE traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,043. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloom Energy (BE)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.