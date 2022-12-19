Insider Selling: HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $50.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $495,719,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $274,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

