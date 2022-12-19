Insider Selling: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Sells 2,212 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERAGet Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $43,111.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,741.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 17th, Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $52,130.65.
  • On Tuesday, October 18th, Joanne Curley sold 8,590 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $166,731.90.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $21,380.32.
  • On Tuesday, September 20th, Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $323,816.22.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 141,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $517.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

