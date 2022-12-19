Insider Selling: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Sells 2,212 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $43,111.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,741.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $52,130.65.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Joanne Curley sold 8,590 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $166,731.90.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $21,380.32.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $323,816.22.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 141,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $517.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

