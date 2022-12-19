Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Down to $15.34

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $14.67. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 2,227 shares traded.

ICPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $163,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

