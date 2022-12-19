Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Down to $15.34

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $14.67. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 2,227 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ICPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 21.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.