Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUVGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of INUV opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.62.

About Inuvo

(Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

