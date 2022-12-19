Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) to Issue $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

NYSE IVR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,157. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $446.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 3,700,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after buying an additional 6,089,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 1,527,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 298,712 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 553,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

