Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.8% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $273.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

