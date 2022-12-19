Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.54. The stock had a trading volume of 564,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,968,039. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.40 and its 200-day moving average is $290.63.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

