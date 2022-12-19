Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Total Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,270 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 9.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $44,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.78. 31,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

