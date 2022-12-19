Investors Buy Large Volume of Hasbro Put Options (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 55,575 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,237% compared to the typical volume of 4,158 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.00. 81,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.96%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

