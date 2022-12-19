IOST Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $136.03 million and $2.43 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

