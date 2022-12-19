iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 124,768 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

