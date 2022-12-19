iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,610,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,038. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.89. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $129.45.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

