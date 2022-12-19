iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,141,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 556,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 106,037 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $53.12.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

