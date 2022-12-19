iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 648,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 645,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 609,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 506,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $49.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08.

