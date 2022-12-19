iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $37.83 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

