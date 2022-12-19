iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,006,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,100,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,783,000 after acquiring an additional 60,534 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 797,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 720,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,073. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69.

