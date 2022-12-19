iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

QUAL stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.57. The stock had a trading volume of 652,107 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.36. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

