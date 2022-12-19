iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Lowered by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.50.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

