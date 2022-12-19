iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $27,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,212. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

