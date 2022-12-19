iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $83.96. 6,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,095. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.