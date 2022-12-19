iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Reduced by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,595. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.08 and a 200 day moving average of $240.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

