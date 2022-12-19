iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $17,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $107.27. 15,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,644. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

