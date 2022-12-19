iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up about 0.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 394.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $281.87. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.97. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.