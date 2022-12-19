iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Raised by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 274,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,426. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $117.36.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

