JasmyCoin (JASMY) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. JasmyCoin has a market capitalization of $144.56 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001704 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $863.10 or 0.05134072 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00487698 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,858.24 or 0.28898795 BTC.
About JasmyCoin
JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,299,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars.
