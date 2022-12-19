JOE (JOE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.58 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $46.24 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $878.67 or 0.05301295 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00488314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,795.53 or 0.28932869 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.