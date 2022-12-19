JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $19.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.63.
SunPower Stock Down 3.0 %
SPWR opened at $21.15 on Thursday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.
Institutional Trading of SunPower
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SunPower by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 0.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SunPower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.