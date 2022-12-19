JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $19.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.63.

SunPower Stock Down 3.0 %

SPWR opened at $21.15 on Thursday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $469.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SunPower by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 0.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SunPower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

