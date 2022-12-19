JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07.

