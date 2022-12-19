JUST (JST) Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

JUST (JST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. JUST has a total market cap of $178.93 million and $5.42 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.
JUST Profile
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.
Buying and Selling JUST
