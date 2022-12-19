Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $76.81 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -853.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.73. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -3,421.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,773. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

