Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Director Sells $31,490.00 in Stock

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) Director Tom Simpson sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kaspien Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of KSPN stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.57. Kaspien Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Kaspien

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.58% of Kaspien as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

