Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $248.15 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $248.15 million and $11.16 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00004205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00071504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00052753 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021849 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 352,567,426 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,562,467 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

