Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target Cut to €620.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €690.00 ($726.32) to €620.00 ($652.63) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kering from €900.00 ($947.37) to €610.00 ($642.11) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kering from €700.00 ($736.84) to €520.00 ($547.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Kering from €715.00 ($752.63) to €690.00 ($726.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kering from €685.00 ($721.05) to €650.00 ($684.21) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $679.11.

Kering Stock Down 1.1 %

PPRUY opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kering has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $84.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

