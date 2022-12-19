Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Down 14.5% in November

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 942,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $2.06 on Monday, hitting $171.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,054. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile



Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

