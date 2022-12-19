KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 309.42, a current ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $1,434,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 665,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

