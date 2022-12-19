KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KREF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KREF stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $22.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 309.42, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 273.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

