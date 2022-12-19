KlayUniverse (KUT) Trading Up 71.7% Over Last 7 Days

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $1,396.65 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 71.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.03308509 USD and is down -31.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $780.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

