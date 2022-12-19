Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.38. 36,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,111. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average of $101.71. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

