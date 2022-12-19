Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,251. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27.

