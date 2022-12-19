Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,333 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $21,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,720 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,029 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after acquiring an additional 921,196 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,002,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHZ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,829. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.