Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Invests $47,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $46,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 75.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,597,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 689,158 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,958 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 86.4% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.6% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 185,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,550 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.24. 102,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,222,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -24.99%.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

