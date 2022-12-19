Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle Trading Down 4.3 %

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB stock traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,328. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

