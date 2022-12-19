Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 4,466 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 139.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 159,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

EWX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,029. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $59.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

